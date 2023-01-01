Menu
2020 Honda Civic

100,605 KM

Details Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX | TOUCHSCREEN | SUNROOF | 1 OWNER | REAR CAM

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX | TOUCHSCREEN | SUNROOF | 1 OWNER | REAR CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

100,605KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9932333
  • Stock #: P8225B
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F77LH030020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8225B
  • Mileage 100,605 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

