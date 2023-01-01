Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Pilot

63,907 KM

Details Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

TOURING | AWD | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | DVD |8 PASS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Pilot

TOURING | AWD | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | DVD |8 PASS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 10178094
  2. 10178094
  3. 10178094
  4. 10178094
  5. 10178094
  6. 10178094
  7. 10178094
  8. 10178094
  9. 10178094
  10. 10178094
  11. 10178094
  12. 10178094
  13. 10178094
  14. 10178094
  15. 10178094
  16. 10178094
  17. 10178094
  18. 10178094
  19. 10178094
  20. 10178094
  21. 10178094
  22. 10178094
  23. 10178094
  24. 10178094
  25. 10178094
  26. 10178094
  27. 10178094
  28. 10178094
Contact Seller

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
63,907KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10178094
  • Stock #: P9485
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H96LB501360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Scarlet Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,907 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

dvd player
Bluetooth

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2019 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 69,285 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Pilot TOU...
 63,907 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2022 Ford MAVERICK X...
 16,896 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory