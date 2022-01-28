Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

33,369 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Hyundai

519-751-2171

2.0L Essential FWD

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

33,369KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8250555
  • Stock #: 21937
  • VIN: KM8K12AA1LU505773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

A different breed of SUV designed to take on the city, introducing the 2020 Hyundai KONA! This 2020 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 33,369 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Essential FWD. This KONA features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7 inch colour touch screen with a built in rear view camera. It also includes heated front seats, aluminum wheels, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, cruise control, remote keyless entry, LED day time running lights, a 60/40 split-fold rear seat, dual USB charging ports, power windows and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Touchscreen.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html



Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.

Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
TOUCHSCREEN

Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

