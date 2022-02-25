$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate AWD 7-Pass Calligraphy
Location
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
46,425KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8326698
- Stock #: 22031
- VIN: KM8R5DHEXLU054415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Filling a huge gap in the Hyundai line-up is only one reason Hyundai brought you this 3 row SUV Palisade. This 2020 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. While it may seem like an obvious choice for Hyundai to make an entry for the fastest growing segment in North America, the Palisade is certainly more than a stop gap. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 46,425 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Palisade's trim level is Ultimate AWD 7-Pass Calligraphy. This Ultimate Palisade Calligraphy Edition brings all the best features with premium Nappa leather seats, headup display, ventilated front and rear seats, 12.3 inch full digital instrument display, wireless charging, bespoke aluminum wheels, approach puddle lamps, exclusive grille with signature lighting, a dual panel sunroof and a 115V outlet for accessories. Other premium features include blind spot monitor, highway drive assist, navigation, Harman Kardon premium sound, haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, safe exit rear doors, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings system, high beam assist, front and rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated leather steering wheel, reclining second row seats, proximity keyless entry and remote start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Nappa Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Captain Chairs, Premium Sound, Driver Assistance.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
