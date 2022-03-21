$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Ultimate AWD
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
22,499KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8794217
- Stock #: 22418
- VIN: 5NMS5CAA2LH245504
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,499 KM
Hyundai has stepped up its game in SUVs with this stunning Santa Fe. This 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This low mileage SUV has just 22,499 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is 2.0T Ultimate AWD. For the Ultimate in Santa Fe offerings, this SUV comes with navigation, head-up display, Infinity premium sound system, wireless charging, LED lighting, and rain sensing wipers. Other premium features include sunroof, leather seats, cooled front seats, memory settings, heated seats, a hands free power liftgate, a 360 degree monitor, and a 7 inch LCD monitor. You also get driver assistance and safety features you could need with active blind spot and rear cross traffic assistance, easy exit seats, parking distance assist, BlueLink remote activation, dual zone automatic climate control, proximity key entry. Other features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, driver attention assistance, automatic high beams, a 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Memory Seats, Wireless Charging, Hands Free Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Head up display
Hands Free Liftgate
Active Driver Assist
