2020 Infiniti QX50

35,751 KM

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti QX50

AWD | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 35,751 KM!

2020 Infiniti QX50

AWD | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 35,751 KM!

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

35,751KM
Used
VIN 3PCAJ5M37LF117292

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P10073
  • Mileage 35,751 KM

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

2020 Infiniti QX50