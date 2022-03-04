Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Cherokee

24,733 KM

Details Description Features

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

LIMITED | 4X4 | V6 | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Cherokee

LIMITED | 4X4 | V6 | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 8479143
  2. 8479143
  3. 8479143
  4. 8479143
  5. 8479143
  6. 8479143
  7. 8479143
  8. 8479143
  9. 8479143
  10. 8479143
  11. 8479143
  12. 8479143
  13. 8479143
  14. 8479143
  15. 8479143
  16. 8479143
  17. 8479143
  18. 8479143
  19. 8479143
  20. 8479143
  21. 8479143
  22. 8479143
  23. 8479143
  24. 8479143
  25. 8479143
  26. 8479143
Contact Seller

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

24,733KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8479143
  • Stock #: P8015
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDX8LD573056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,733 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Kia Sportage SX...
 58,055 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 44,356 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2021 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 24,813 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory