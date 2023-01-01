$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Renegade
TRAILHAWK | 4X4 | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | 1 OWNER
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
102,349KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9540670
- Stock #: P8762
- VIN: ZACNJBC15LPL13690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,349 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2