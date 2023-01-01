Menu
2020 Jeep Renegade

102,349 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2020 Jeep Renegade

2020 Jeep Renegade

TRAILHAWK | 4X4 | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | 1 OWNER

2020 Jeep Renegade

TRAILHAWK | 4X4 | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | 1 OWNER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

102,349KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9540670
  • Stock #: P8762
  • VIN: ZACNJBC15LPL13690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,349 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

