LOADED 2020 WRANGLER SAHARA UNLIMITED WITH LEATHER FACED BUCKET SEATS , COLD WEATHER GROUP , LED LIGHTING , U-CONNECT NAV AND SOUND , SAFETY TECH GROUP , DUAL TOP GROUP REMOTE PROXIMITY KEY , 2.0 L ENGINE AND MORE ! 

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed - Please contact us for more details.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

2020 Jeep Wrangler

57,251 KM

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA | LEATHER | DUAL TOP | COLD WEATHER GRP |

2020 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA | LEATHER | DUAL TOP | COLD WEATHER GRP |

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,251KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN8LW191195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W191195
  • Mileage 57,251 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED 2020 WRANGLER SAHARA UNLIMITED WITH LEATHER FACED BUCKET SEATS , COLD WEATHER GROUP , LED LIGHTING , U-CONNECT NAV AND SOUND , SAFETY TECH GROUP , DUAL TOP GROUP REMOTE PROXIMITY KEY , 2.0 L ENGINE AND MORE ! 

 

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed - Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

Vehicle Features

Packages

22G
AD6
ADE
AEK
AEN
AJ1
CLX9
DFT
EC1
PAU
XBM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2020 Jeep Wrangler