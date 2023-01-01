2020 Kia Optima

$24,888 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 7 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9593806

9593806 Stock #: RW640

RW640 VIN: KNAGT4LE9L5044815

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aurora Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 115,743 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Analog Gauges Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.