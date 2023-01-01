$24,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2020 Kia Optima
2020 Kia Optima
Hybrid HYBRID | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER | LANE DEPARTURE
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
115,743KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9593806
- Stock #: RW640
- VIN: KNAGT4LE9L5044815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,743 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
Audio Voice Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2