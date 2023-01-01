Menu
2020 Kia Optima

115,743 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Optima

2020 Kia Optima

Hybrid HYBRID | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER | LANE DEPARTURE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Optima

Hybrid HYBRID | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER | LANE DEPARTURE

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

Contact Seller

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

115,743KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9593806
  • Stock #: RW640
  • VIN: KNAGT4LE9L5044815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,743 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

