$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Brantford Hyundai
519-751-2171
2020 Kia Sportage
2020 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Brantford Hyundai
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-751-2171
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
158,570KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8484039
- Stock #: 22162
- VIN: KNDPM3AC0L7645692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,570 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Sportage is the best performer in its class, offering loads of luxuries and and a capable ride for a very reasonable price tag. This 2020 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
This 2020 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crossover SUV's and with a good set of reasons. It has one of the best interiors in its class, a generous cargo space, excellent power and handling, and a modern, distinctive, ageless design. Comfortable, composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading, this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This SUV has 158,570 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is LX. This beautiful Sportage LX holds the reputation of high value features at an approachable price. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sleek 8 inch touchscreen display and Bluetooth streaming audio to keep you connected in its modern interior, complete with heated seats, steering wheel audio controls, drive mode select and remote keyless entry. The exterior features stylish aluminum wheels, fog lights, heated side mirrors, a rear view camera and chrome accents to cement that luxury feel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Chrome Accents
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Brantford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Brantford Hyundai
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8