Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE | R- DYNAMIC HSE | AWD | SUNROOF | 2 SETS OF TIRES | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | NAVIGATION | </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices</span></p>

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

81,016 KM

Details Description Features

$34,598

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

R- DYNAMIC | HSE | AWD | SUNROOF | P300

Watch This Vehicle
12225795

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

R- DYNAMIC | HSE | AWD | SUNROOF | P300

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1740676493
  2. 1740676493
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,598

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,016KM
VIN SALZM2GX1LH014496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H014496
  • Mileage 81,016 KM

Vehicle Description

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE | R- DYNAMIC HSE | AWD | SUNROOF | 2 SETS OF TIRES | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | NAVIGATION | 

Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box for sale in Brantford, ON
2024 Ford Ranger Raptor 4WD SuperCrew 5' Box 10,568 KM $75,598 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL | AWD | REMOTE START | TECH PACKAGE | for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Ford Escape SEL | AWD | REMOTE START | TECH PACKAGE | 86,790 KM $21,598 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring CVT w-EyeSight Pkg for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring CVT w-EyeSight Pkg 65,698 KM $23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque