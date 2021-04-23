2020 Lexus RC F

$89,888 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 6 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6983045

6983045 Stock #: P6669

P6669 VIN: JTHJP5BC9L5007393

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P6669

Mileage 32,674 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Active Handling Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.