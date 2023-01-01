Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lincoln Corsair

17,007 KM

Details Features

$40,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2020 Lincoln Corsair

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve AWD

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 10472676
  2. 10472676
  3. 10472676
  4. 10472676
  5. 10472676
  6. 10472676
  7. 10472676
  8. 10472676
  9. 10472676
  10. 10472676
  11. 10472676
  12. 10472676
  13. 10472676
  14. 10472676
  15. 10472676
  16. 10472676
  17. 10472676
  18. 10472676
  19. 10472676
  20. 10472676
  21. 10472676
  22. 10472676
  23. 10472676
  24. 10472676
Contact Seller

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
17,007KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10472676
  • Stock #: P9946
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2D99LUL11947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Infinite Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9946
  • Mileage 17,007 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2022 Audi A6 Sedan P...
 34,124 KM
$54,888 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru ASCENT L...
 36,647 KM
$42,888 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 150,287 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory