2020 Lincoln Corsair

$40,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 , 0 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10472676

10472676 Stock #: P9946

P9946 VIN: 5LMCJ2D99LUL11947

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Infinite Black Metallic

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P9946

Mileage 17,007 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning Seating Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Crew Cab Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.