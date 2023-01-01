Menu
2020 Mazda CX-30

73,914 KM

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

GS | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER | LANE DEPARTURE

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

73,914KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9540682
  • Stock #: P8865
  • VIN: 3MVDMACL1LM138065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8865
  • Mileage 73,914 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

