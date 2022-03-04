2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

$44,888 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 2 3 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8646560

8646560 Stock #: P7345A

P7345A VIN: W1K3F4HBXLJ221490

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Denim Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P7345A

Mileage 21,237 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Daytime Running Lights Rear View Camera DUAL AIRBAG Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.