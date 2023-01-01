Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

58,183 KM

$62,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

GLE350 | AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV |AMG RIMS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

58,183KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10062819
  • Stock #: P9456
  • VIN: 4JGFB4KB0LA095082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,183 KM

Vehicle Description

OPTIONS:
PREMIUM PKG
NIGHT PKG
CLIMATE CONTROLLED CUP HOLDERS
TRAILER HITCH
ALUMINUM RUNNING BOARDS

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

