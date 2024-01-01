Menu
<div>2020 international Cummins diesel crew cab dump truck. seats Six people.</div><div>Automatic transmission, air, brakes, toolboxes, onboard air compressor, air conditioning and heat 10.5 foot steel dump box with landscape sides 35,000 pound GVWR. Absolutely spotless inside out meticulously maintained recently certified sold by J Domotor enterprises in business for 38 years. ￼ price plus HST. ￼</div>

2020 Mitsubishi Montero

65,000 KM

$56,800

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi Montero

11918564

2020 Mitsubishi Montero

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,000KM

  • Mileage 65,000 KM

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

$56,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2020 Mitsubishi Montero