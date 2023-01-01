Menu
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

29,148 KM

Details Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

SE |4X4 |LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER |ONLY 29K

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

SE |4X4 |LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER |ONLY 29K

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

29,148KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10407003
  • Stock #: P9887
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW0LU603985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9887
  • Mileage 29,148 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

