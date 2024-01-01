$22,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan NV 2500
2020 Nissan NV 2500
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$22,800
Used
250,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Nissan NV 2500 HD high roof. Fully loaded, including power windows, power door locks, premium Soundsystem, back up camera. This particular unit was owned by a medical supply company. It was just certified. It has four brand new tires and brand new brakes all the way around it’s an absolutely mint condition will be applied to the purchase price. We are a dealership for 38 years. ￼
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Nissan NV 2500