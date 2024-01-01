Menu
<div>2020 Nissan NV 2500 HD high roof. Fully loaded, including power windows, power door locks, premium Soundsystem, back up camera. This particular unit was owned by a medical supply company. It was just certified. It has four brand new tires and brand new brakes all the way around it’s an absolutely mint condition will be applied to the purchase price. We are a dealership for 38 years. ￼</div>

Details Description

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Nissan NV 2500 HD high roof. Fully loaded, including power windows, power door locks, premium Soundsystem, back up camera. This particular unit was owned by a medical supply company. It was just certified. It has four brand new tires and brand new brakes all the way around it’s an absolutely mint condition will be applied to the purchase price. We are a dealership for 38 years. ￼

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

