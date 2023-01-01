Menu
2020 Nissan Sentra

69,307 KM

Details Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2020 Nissan Sentra

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV | TOUCHSCREEN | ECO MODE | WE WANT YOUR TRADE!

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV | TOUCHSCREEN | ECO MODE | WE WANT YOUR TRADE!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

69,307KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10411998
  • Stock #: P9820
  • VIN: 3N1AB8CV7LY207048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9820
  • Mileage 69,307 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

