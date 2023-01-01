$23,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra
SV | TOUCHSCREEN | ECO MODE | WE WANT YOUR TRADE!
69,307KM
Used
- VIN: 3N1AB8CV7LY207048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
