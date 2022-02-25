Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

69,042 KM

Details Description Features

$46,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

Brant Automotive

519-720-0064

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

519-720-0064

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

69,042KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8358162
  • Stock #: 4242
  • VIN: 1C6SRFGT3LN120617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 69,042 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE! with rates starting as LOW AS 3.9% O.A.C

100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Balance of Factory Warranty
Split Bench Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brant Automotive

2021 Tesla Model Y S...
 10,336 KM
$79,998 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango R/T
 64,241 KM
$55,998 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 232,715 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant Automotive

Brant Automotive

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

Call Dealer

519-720-XXXX

(click to show)

519-720-0064

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9981
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory