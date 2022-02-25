2020 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,998 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 0 4 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8358162

8358162 Stock #: 4242

4242 VIN: 1C6SRFGT3LN120617

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 69,042 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Seating Split Bench Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

