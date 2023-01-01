Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 2500

15,586 KM

Details Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 2500

2020 RAM 2500

HD BigHorn RegCab 4x4 6.4L Hemi 8ftBox BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 2500

HD BigHorn RegCab 4x4 6.4L Hemi 8ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

  1. 1686613078
  2. 1686613216
  3. 1686613213
  4. 1686613213
  5. 1686613216
  6. 1686613213
  7. 1686613213
  8. 1686613213
  9. 1686613213
  10. 1686613213
  11. 1686613214
  12. 1686613214
  13. 1686613215
  14. 1686613215
  15. 1686613216
  16. 1686613215
  17. 1686613216
  18. 1686613215
  19. 1686613215
  20. 1686613215
  21. 1686613215
  22. 1686613216
  23. 1686613216
  24. 1686613215
  25. 1686613216
  26. 1686613216
  27. 1686613216
  28. 1686613214
  29. 1686613213
  30. 1686613217
  31. 1686613214
  32. 1686613215
  33. 1686613214
  34. 1686613214
  35. 1686613214
  36. 1686613216
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
15,586KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10055991
  • Stock #: 9087
  • VIN: 3C6MR5BJ2LG117631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 15,586 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
remote start
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 37,800 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Savana 2500...
 61,137 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 2500 HD Big...
 15,586 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory