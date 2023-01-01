$54,995+ tax & licensing
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 2500
HD BigHorn RegCab 4x4 6.4L Hemi 8ftBox BackUpCam
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
15,586KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10055991
- Stock #: 9087
- VIN: 3C6MR5BJ2LG117631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 15,586 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
remote start
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
