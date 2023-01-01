Menu
2020 RAM 3500

68,113 KM

Details

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2020 RAM 3500

2020 RAM 3500

HD BigHorn CrewCab 4x4 6.4L Hemi 8ftBox BackUpCam

2020 RAM 3500

HD BigHorn CrewCab 4x4 6.4L Hemi 8ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,113KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9848360
  • Stock #: 9046
  • VIN: 3C63R3HJ3LG153321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9046
  • Mileage 68,113 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

