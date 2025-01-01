Menu
Lease return

2020 RAM Cargo Van

71,278 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM Cargo Van

2500 HighRoof 159" WB 3.6L6cyl CargoVan BackUpCam

12252394

2020 RAM Cargo Van

2500 HighRoof 159" WB 3.6L6cyl CargoVan BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,278KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6TRVDG1LE134929

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 71,278 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-752-XXXX

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2020 RAM Cargo Van