$36,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 RAM Cargo Van
2500 HighRoof 159" WB 3.6L6cyl CargoVan BackUpCam
2020 RAM Cargo Van
2500 HighRoof 159" WB 3.6L6cyl CargoVan BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,278KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6TRVDG1LE134929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 71,278 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
2020 RAM Cargo Van