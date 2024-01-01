$56,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Tesla Model Y
2020 Tesla Model Y
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$56,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2020 international Cummins diesel dump truck. Automatic transmission, hydraulic brakes, G license.toolboxes, onboard air compressor, air conditioning and heat 10.5 foot steel dump box with landscape sides 25000 pound GVWR. Absolutely spotless inside out meticulously maintained recently certified sold by J Domotor enterprises in business for 38 years. ￼ price plus HST.
￼
￼
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises
2020 Nissan NV 2500 NV 2500 250,000 KM $22,800 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn 157,500 KM $33,800 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X5 DIESEL 187,000 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email J.Domotor Enterprises
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Call Dealer
519-755-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$56,800
+ taxes & licensing
J.Domotor Enterprises
519-755-0400
2020 Tesla Model Y