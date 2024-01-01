Menu
<div>2020 international Cummins diesel  dump truck. </div><div>Automatic transmission, hydraulic brakes, G license.toolboxes, onboard air compressor, air conditioning and heat 10.5 foot steel dump box with landscape sides 25000 pound GVWR. Absolutely spotless inside out meticulously maintained recently certified sold by J Domotor enterprises in business for 38 years. ￼ price plus HST. ￼</div>

2020 Tesla Model Y

0 KM

$56,800

+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model Y

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

$56,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Vehicle Details

  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 international Cummins diesel  dump truck. Automatic transmission, hydraulic brakes, G license.toolboxes, onboard air compressor, air conditioning and heat 10.5 foot steel dump box with landscape sides 25000 pound GVWR. Absolutely spotless inside out meticulously maintained recently certified sold by J Domotor enterprises in business for 38 years. ￼ price plus HST.

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-XXXX

519-755-0400

$56,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

