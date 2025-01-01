$23,249+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Camry
SE l Sporty l Reliable l Fuel Efficient
Location
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399
$23,249
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Just listed, the vehicle is equipped with a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine, 8 Speed Automatic transmission, very efficient without compromising on power and performance.
This unit has one reported accident, minor damage, no estimate or claim. Looks and runs great, has a couple blemishes, parking lot type damages. Small curve rash on the bottom left side of the front bumper, a couple PDR type dents, and a small scrape on the spoiler. Again, really small and minor stuff that you can barely see.
Key Features : Power driver’s seat l heated front seatsl 7” touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android l Rearview camera l Bluetooth l Pre-Collision System l Lane Departure Alert l Cruise Control Automatic High Beams l Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Vehicle will be sold with SAFETY CERTIFICATE
Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved. Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca
Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399
Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required!
548-338-6399