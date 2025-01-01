Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Just listed, the vehicle is equipped with a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine, 8 Speed Automatic transmission, very efficient without compromising on power and performance.   </p><p> </p><p>This unit has one reported accident, minor damage, no estimate or claim.  Looks and runs great, has a couple blemishes, parking lot type damages.  Small curve rash on the bottom left side of the front bumper, a couple PDR type dents, and a small scrape on the spoiler.  Again, really small and minor stuff that you can barely see.  </p><p> </p><p>Key Features : Power driver’s seat l heated front seatsl 7” touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android l Rearview camera l Bluetooth l Pre-Collision System l Lane Departure Alert l Cruise Control Automatic High Beams l Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</p><p> </p><p>Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE </p><p>Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca </p><p>Extended warrantees sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399</p><p>Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2020 Toyota Camry

110,300 KM

Details Description Features

$23,249

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Camry

SE l Sporty l Reliable l Fuel Efficient

Watch This Vehicle
12744318

2020 Toyota Camry

SE l Sporty l Reliable l Fuel Efficient

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

  1. 1752252444
  2. 1752252444
  3. 1752252444
  4. 1752252444
  5. 1752252444
  6. 1752252444
  7. 1752252444
  8. 1752252444
  9. 1752252444
  10. 1752252444
  11. 1752252444
  12. 1752252444
  13. 1752252444
  14. 1752252444
  15. 1752252444
  16. 1752252444
  17. 1752252444
  18. 1752252444
  19. 1752252444
  20. 1752252444
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$23,249

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,300KM
Good Condition
VIN 4T1G11AK8LU380313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Just listed, the vehicle is equipped with a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine, 8 Speed Automatic transmission, very efficient without compromising on power and performance.   

 

This unit has one reported accident, minor damage, no estimate or claim.  Looks and runs great, has a couple blemishes, parking lot type damages.  Small curve rash on the bottom left side of the front bumper, a couple PDR type dents, and a small scrape on the spoiler.  Again, really small and minor stuff that you can barely see.  

 

Key Features : Power driver’s seat l heated front seatsl 7” touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android l Rearview camera l Bluetooth l Pre-Collision System l Lane Departure Alert l Cruise Control Automatic High Beams l Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

 

Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE 

Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca 

Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399

Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carwise Canada

Used 2017 Subaru Impreza SPORT W/TECH PKG l Clean Carfax l No accidents for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Subaru Impreza SPORT W/TECH PKG l Clean Carfax l No accidents 128,726 KM $15,970 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX l Low KM l Clean Carfax l No accidents l for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Honda Civic LX l Low KM l Clean Carfax l No accidents l 110,421 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Camry XLE l Low Km's l Mint Condition l Fuel Efficient for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Toyota Camry XLE l Low Km's l Mint Condition l Fuel Efficient 80,482 KM $22,395 + tax & lic

Email Carwise Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-338-XXXX

(click to show)

548-338-6399

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,249

+ taxes & licensing>

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

2020 Toyota Camry