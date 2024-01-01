Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Toyota Corolla 2020</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Fully Certified with experienced mechanic</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>3 months warranty for engine, transmission, powertrain, AC, Air conditioning, Seal, Gasket and more, $3000 per claim </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Extra set of tires </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>One owner car</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Finance is available </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>No accident, Verified Carfax</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>208900km</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Options:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Power Windows </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Air conditioning </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Heated seats </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Keyless Entry</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Cruise control</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Backup Camera</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Price $17495+HST+Plates </span></p>

2020 Toyota Corolla

208,900 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
208,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE8LP120575

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,900 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla 208,900 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

