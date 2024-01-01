$16,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
Location
Auto Step
446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
647-819-1717
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota Corolla 2020
Ø Fully Certified with experienced mechanic
Ø 3 months warranty for engine, transmission, powertrain, AC, Air conditioning, Seal, Gasket and more, $3000 per claim
Ø Extra set of tires
Ø One owner car
Ø Finance is available
Ø No accident, Verified Carfax
Ø 208900km
Options:
Ø Power Windows
Ø Air conditioning
Ø Heated seats
Ø Keyless Entry
Ø Cruise control
Ø Backup Camera
Price $17495+HST+Plates
Vehicle Features
