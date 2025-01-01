Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

192,591 KM

$25,598

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

2020 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

$25,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,591KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV0LW102427

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,591 KM

Vehicle Description

TOTOTA RAV4 XLE HYBRID

Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
2020 Toyota RAV4