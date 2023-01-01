$64,888+ tax & licensing
519-753-8691
2021 BMW 3 Series
M340i | AWD | LEATHER | ROOF |NAV | 380HP | M PKG
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
9,320KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9582430
- Stock #: RW645
- VIN: 3MW5U9J08M8B51903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Portimao Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,320 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Lane Departure Warning
Audio Voice Control
