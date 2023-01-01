Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 BMW 3 Series

9,320 KM

Details Features

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2021 BMW 3 Series

2021 BMW 3 Series

M340i | AWD | LEATHER | ROOF |NAV | 380HP | M PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2021 BMW 3 Series

M340i | AWD | LEATHER | ROOF |NAV | 380HP | M PKG

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9582430
  2. 9582430
  3. 9582430
  4. 9582430
  5. 9582430
  6. 9582430
  7. 9582430
  8. 9582430
  9. 9582430
  10. 9582430
  11. 9582430
  12. 9582430
  13. 9582430
  14. 9582430
  15. 9582430
  16. 9582430
  17. 9582430
  18. 9582430
  19. 9582430
  20. 9582430
  21. 9582430
  22. 9582430
Contact Seller

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

9,320KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9582430
  • Stock #: RW645
  • VIN: 3MW5U9J08M8B51903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Portimao Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RW645
  • Mileage 9,320 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Lane Departure Warning
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Ford Focus SEL ...
 149,221 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT |...
 49,535 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sorento Plu...
 8,153 KM
$61,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory