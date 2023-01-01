Menu
2021 BMW 5 Series

108,548 KM

Details Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2021 BMW 5 Series

2021 BMW 5 Series

530i | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | M PKG

2021 BMW 5 Series

530i | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | M PKG

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

108,548KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10278339
  • Stock #: P9728
  • VIN: WBA13BJ01MCG56525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9728
  • Mileage 108,548 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Analog Gauges

