2021 Chevrolet Colorado

$44,888 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 5 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8364567

8364567 Stock #: P7767

P7767 VIN: 1GCGTBEN8M1101521

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P7767

Mileage 19,533 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Safety DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.