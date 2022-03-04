2021 Chevrolet Corvette

$145,988 + taxes & licensing 5 , 5 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8635490

8635490 Stock #: 103026

103026 VIN: 1G1YC3D42M5103026

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 103026

Mileage 5,579 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Parking Sensors Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.