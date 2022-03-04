Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

5,579 KM

Details Description Features

$145,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$145,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 3LT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 3LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 8635490
  2. 8635490
  3. 8635490
  4. 8635490
  5. 8635490
  6. 8635490
  7. 8635490
  8. 8635490
  9. 8635490
  10. 8635490
  11. 8635490
  12. 8635490
  13. 8635490
  14. 8635490
  15. 8635490
  16. 8635490
  17. 8635490
  18. 8635490
  19. 8635490
  20. 8635490
  21. 8635490
  22. 8635490
  23. 8635490
  24. 8635490
  25. 8635490
  26. 8635490
  27. 8635490
  28. 8635490
  29. 8635490
  30. 8635490
  31. 8635490
  32. 8635490
  33. 8635490
  34. 8635490
  35. 8635490
  36. 8635490
  37. 8635490
  38. 8635490
  39. 8635490
  40. 8635490
  41. 8635490
  42. 8635490
  43. 8635490
  44. 8635490
  45. 8635490
  46. 8635490
  47. 8635490
  48. 8635490
  49. 8635490
  50. 8635490
Contact Seller

$145,988

+ taxes & licensing

5,579KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8635490
  • Stock #: 103026
  • VIN: 1G1YC3D42M5103026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 103026
  • Mileage 5,579 KM

Vehicle Description

With Supercar Performance, an affordable Price Tag, & Flashy Styling, the C8 Corvette honors the nameplate's decades-old status as an automotive iconbut with a mid-engine twist. The current C8 is the first generation to have its naturally aspirated V-8 engine mounted behind the passenger compartment, which boosts GM's halo sports car into the realm of exotic machinery. Its sharp handling and explosive acceleration are a match for sports cars costing tens of thousands more, but its also comfortable & refined enough to drive cross-country. The C8 powerplant is the 6.2 L V8 rated at 495 hp & is paired to the 8 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission. The eye catching colour is called Rapid Blue. Vehicle Highlights include: 3LT Interior Trim, Power Convertible Folding Hardtop, Z51 Performance Package, Tension Blue & Twilight Blue Dipped GT2 Seats with Carbon Fiber, Blue Seat Belts, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Accents, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Lift, 5 Open Spoke Carbon Flash Aluminum Rims with Red Brake Calipers, & Carbon Flash Vents & Badging. 3LT provides Sueded Microfiber Upper Interior Trim such A-Pillars, B-Pillar, Headliner, Steering Wheel, Door Panels, & Console. Premium Napa Tension & Twilight Blue Leather look & feel phenomenal. A Blue Leather Wrapped Dash and Door Panels with Blue Stitching tie the rest in. 3LT also includes everything from the 2LT package of Bose Performance Series 14 Speaker Audio System, Power Lumbar & Wing Adjustment, MEM Memory Seating, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Leather Wrapped Wheel, HUD Heads Up Display, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System with NAV Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Power Adjusting Folding Mirrors, Side Blind Zone Alert & PDR Performance Data Recorder, Front Camera, Rear Camera, Dual Zone Climate Control, Wireless Charging, Android Auto & Apple Carplay, & Universal Garage Door Opener. The Z51 Package includes: Z51 Performance Brakes, Z51 Performance Suspension, NPP Performance Active Exhaust, Performance Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Z51 Rear Spoiler, Front Splitter (increasing downforce and aerodynamics), 245/35ZR19 Front & 305/30ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S high-performance tires (stickier than the standard tires), & Heavy-Duty Cooling System (more effective for the engine and brakes). This has a clean Carfax, only 5600kms, & don't forget the Top goes down! This is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=T%2BdcU7BXh6LNNZJ2JCGD876zrz1f9s%2BD

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Munro Motors

2010 Chevrolet Corve...
 57,850 KM
$44,988 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Corve...
 35,911 KM
$42,988 + tax & lic
2002 Chevrolet Camar...
 83,875 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory