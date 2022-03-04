Menu
2021 Chevrolet Corvette

6,078 KM

$139,988

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159





StingRay Coupe 2LT



StingRay Coupe 2LT



487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8





+ taxes & licensing

6,078KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8636516
  • Stock #: 116634
  • VIN: 1G1YB2D46M5116634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 116634
  • Mileage 6,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Youre not just driving one of the boldest sports cars on the road, youre taking a piece of history along for the ride. The new generation Corvette, storied & legendary, results in a beautifully sculpted mid-engine sports car with potent aerodynamics, slicing the air with sheer precision. Vehicle Highlights include: Z51 Performance Package, Front Lift with Memory, GT2 Seats with Carbon Fiber, Alcantara Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber Interior Pieces (Gauge Cluster, Door Panels, Console Pieces), Premium Carpeted Floor Mats, Red Seat Belts, 5 Trident Spoke Machined Faced Stirling Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels, Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Flash Vents & Badge Package, Carbon Flash Exterior Accents, Edge Red Painted Engine Covers, Dark Tint, & Red Painted Removeable Roof. The C8 powerplant is the 6.2 L V8 rated at 495 hp & is paired to the 8 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission. This particular C8 is outfitted in Torch Red Exterior with Adrenaline Red/Black Alcantara Leather Interior. The 2LT is the most well-rounded option in the Corvette range, blending luxury and performance perfectly; Heated & Ventilated Seats, Wireless Charging, Front Parking Camera, Power-Folding Auto-Dimming Wing Mirrors, HUD Head-Up Display, NAV Navigation, PDR Data Recorder, MEM Memory Seats, Blind-Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Bose Premium 14 Speaker Sound System, MEM 8 Way Memory Driver & Passenger Seats, Universal Garage Door Opener, Sport Steering Wheel with Controls, 12" Touchscreen, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth with Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Remote Start, & Rear View Camera. The Z51 Performance Package includes a host of upgrades that come together to improve handling, boost speed, & increase resiliency. The Package includes: Z51 Performance Brakes, Z51 Performance Suspension, NPP Performance Active Exhaust, Performance Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Z51 Rear Spoiler, Front Splitter (increasing downforce and aerodynamics), 245/35ZR19 Front & 305/30ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S high-performance tires (stickier than the standard tires), & Heavy-Duty Cooling System (more effective for the engine and brakes). The V8 engine delivers thrilling acceleration, and the mid-engine layout translates to outstanding handling without sacrificing comfort. Has a clean Carfax. This is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EGqdBHPxCaZB4EGf0VsHBrQD1r1WiIK0

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD





487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8





