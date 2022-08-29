Menu
2021 Chevrolet Corvette

6,500 KM

$134,988

+ tax & licensing
$134,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Coupe 2LT

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Coupe 2LT

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$134,988

+ taxes & licensing

6,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9039073
  • Stock #: 115643
  • VIN: 1G1YB2D42M5115643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 115643
  • Mileage 6,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The naturally aspirated V8 is positioned behind the driver, putting more power to the rear wheels, where it matters most. The C8 powerplant is motivated by a 6.2 L V8 rated at 495 hp & is paired to the 8 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission. Rapid Blue is the colour that steals the show on the road & is paired with Jet Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Highlights include: 2LT Interior Trim, GT2 Seats, Blue Seat Belts, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Lift, Rear Camera Mirror, Carbon Flash Power Folding Mirrors, 5 Open Spoke Carbon Flash Aluminum Wheels with Machined Edge, Yellow Brake Calipers, Blue Removeable Roof, Carbon Flash Vents & Badging, Carbon Flash Z51 Wing, Front Fender Stingray Hashmarks, Jake Skull Hood Stripe Graphic, Window Tint, NPP Performance Exhaust, & Bright Blue Engine Cover with Stingray R Bracing Covers. The Z51 Performance Package includes a host of upgrades that come together to improve handling, boost speed, & increase resiliency. The Package includes: Z51 Performance Brakes, Z51 Performance Suspension, NPP Performance Active Exhaust (Loud/Quiet), Performance Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Z51 Rear Spoiler, Front Splitter (increasing downforce and aerodynamics), 245/35ZR19 Front & 305/30ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S high-performance tires (stickier than the standard tires), & Heavy-Duty Cooling System (more effective for the engine and brakes). 2LT package includes Bose Performance Series 14 Speaker Audio System, Power Lumbar & Bolster Adjustment, MEM Memory 8 Way Seating, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, HUD Heads Up Display, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System with NAV Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Mode, Performance Data Recorder, Front Camera, Rear Camera, & Universal Garage Door Opener. Additionally, it is optioned with Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Start, 8' Touch Screen, 12" Digital Gauge Cluster, Theft Deterrent System, Rear Park Assist, LED Headlamps, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Controls. The V8 engine delivers thrilling acceleration, and the mid-engine layout translates to outstanding handling without sacrificing comfort. The Mid-Engined layout, aggressive styling & driving position, complete with a fighter jet-style view out of a wide windshield and across a short hood, ticks all the supercar boxes. A One owner, low KM Corvette with a clean Carfax. This is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=a%2BrrvDP1p48hzHYIuTaAs45tHsTzFZ40

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

