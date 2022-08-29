Menu
2021 Chevrolet Corvette

7,065 KM

Details Description Features

$139,988

+ tax & licensing
$139,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Convertible 2LT

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Convertible 2LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$139,988

+ taxes & licensing

7,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9043147
  Stock #: 119540
  VIN: 1G1YB3D44M5119540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 119540
  • Mileage 7,065 KM

Vehicle Description

The V8 Engine delivers thrilling Acceleration, & the Mid-Engine layout translates to outstanding Handling without sacrificing Comfort. The Mid-Engined layout, aggressive styling & driving position, complete with a fighter jet-style view out of a wide windshield & across a short hood, ticks all of the supercar boxes. Vehicle Highlights include: 2LT Interior Trim, Power Convertible Folding Hardtop, Sueded Micro Fiber Steering Wheel, Active Lift, Z51 Performance Package, GT2 Seats with Carbon Fiber, Red Leather with Black Sueded Inserts, Rear Camera Mirror, 5 Open Spoke Carbon Flash Aluminum Rims with Machined Edge, Black Brake Calipers, Carbon Flash Power Folding Mirrors, Carbon Flash Rear Spoiler, & Carbon Flash Vents. The C8 powerplant is the 6.2 L V8 rated at 495 hp & is paired to the 8 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission. This iconic modern colour is Torch Red & is partnered with Adrenaline Red/Black Leather Interior. The Z51 Package includes: Z51 Performance Brakes, Z51 Performance Suspension, NPP Performance Active Exhaust, Performance Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Z51 Rear Spoiler, Front Splitter (increasing downforce and aerodynamics), 245/35ZR19 Front & 305/30ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S high-performance tires (stickier than the standard tires), & Heavy-Duty Cooling System (more effective for the engine and brakes). 2LT package includes Bose Performance Series 14 Speaker Audio System, Power Lumbar & Bolster Adjustment, MEM Memory 8 Way Seating, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, HUD Heads Up Display, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System with NAV Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Mode, Performance Data Recorder, Front Camera, Rear Camera, & Universal Garage Door Opener. Additionally, it is optioned with Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Start, 8' Touch Screen, 12" Digital Gauge Cluster, Theft Deterrent System, Rear Park Assist, LED Headlamps, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, & Suede Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Controls. This One Owner has a clean Carfax, 7K kms, & don't forget the Top goes down! This is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

