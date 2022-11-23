Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

3,118 KM

Details Description Features

$139,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$139,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 3LT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 3LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 9434958
  2. 9434958
  3. 9434958
  4. 9434958
  5. 9434958
  6. 9434958
  7. 9434958
  8. 9434958
  9. 9434958
  10. 9434958
  11. 9434958
  12. 9434958
  13. 9434958
  14. 9434958
  15. 9434958
  16. 9434958
  17. 9434958
  18. 9434958
  19. 9434958
  20. 9434958
  21. 9434958
  22. 9434958
  23. 9434958
  24. 9434958
  25. 9434958
  26. 9434958
  27. 9434958
  28. 9434958
  29. 9434958
  30. 9434958
  31. 9434958
  32. 9434958
  33. 9434958
  34. 9434958
  35. 9434958
  36. 9434958
  37. 9434958
  38. 9434958
  39. 9434958
Contact Seller

$139,988

+ taxes & licensing

3,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9434958
  • Stock #: 107948
  • VIN: 1G1YC3D42M5107948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 107948
  • Mileage 3,118 KM

Vehicle Description

********Luxury Tax does NOT apply to this vehicle*******
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=w+/CSw6r7A5IsCoMMd9RHN/eL/gr8qEX&_jstate=qJC4F9ynupF4TLcpc7zy_KiQuBfcp7qReEy3KXO88vzOiYRpp6IHqvxVS-ui8_TFlnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IA7WtbWuQSQc-oKHNjlF7pIWo-rJdf_j2V859AHPaUBvKgVf8DbgLHBf3lGTiTCltWbyR9-qzi-YGZu-40auMEehJJNmrRczs_pe0H3oVsVvJQI7Q-yZm0w8UjyVa2ZpNxvjO1A0_wSBndadM9g3svK1EwygD4H9DbfPQUchKkgFKB7sZGyNCf-A2qR9Iay5tbGT5zu0s0vIDJ7QoVt8oPAih0av09LQFy
Yes we take trade in vehicles.
Check us out on youtube: click here
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/
We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.
Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.
To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.
We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.
Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!
All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.
Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 426-5761 Munromotors.com
Email: sales@munromotors.com
Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.
Delivery is available. Ask for details
All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.
Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Munro Motors

2019 Chevrolet Corve...
 1,846 KM
$75,988 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Corve...
 3,118 KM
$139,988 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Corve...
 1,826 KM
$145,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory