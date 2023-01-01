Menu
2021 Chevrolet Corvette

16,982 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 3LT

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 3LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,982KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9478332
  • Stock #: 115791
  • VIN: 1G1YC3D42M5115791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 115791
  • Mileage 16,982 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Munro Motors

1994 Porsche 911
69,060 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1961 Chevrolet Corve...
 30,604 KM
$139,988 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang Sh...
 1,788 KM
$119,988 + tax & lic

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

