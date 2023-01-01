$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Munro Motors
1-888-927-0159
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
StingRay Convertible 3LT
Location
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
16,982KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9478332
- Stock #: 115791
- VIN: 1G1YC3D42M5115791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 16,982 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
