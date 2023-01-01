Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

29,653 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom CrewCab 4x4 2.7L 4cyl 6.5ft Box BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom CrewCab 4x4 2.7L 4cyl 6.5ft Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

  1. 1686876623
  2. 1686876623
  3. 1686876501
  4. 1686876499
  5. 1686876501
  6. 1686876501
  7. 1686876502
  8. 1686876502
  9. 1686876623
  10. 1686876623
  11. 1686876623
  12. 1686876624
  13. 1686876624
  14. 1686876624
  15. 1686876623
  16. 1686876624
  17. 1686876624
  18. 1686876624
  19. 1686876625
  20. 1686876625
  21. 1686876623
  22. 1686876623
  23. 1686876625
  24. 1686876623
  25. 1686876623
  26. 1686876624
  27. 1686876624
  28. 1686876624
  29. 1686876624
  30. 1686876624
  31. 1686876625
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
29,653KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069995
  • Stock #: 9084
  • VIN: 1GCPYBEK6MZ307574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 29,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
remote start
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 37,800 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Savana 2500...
 61,137 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 2500 HD Big...
 15,586 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory