2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

47,702 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Custom CrewCab 4x4 2.7L 4cyl 6.5ftBox BackUpCam

Custom CrewCab 4x4 2.7L 4cyl 6.5ftBox BackUpCam

Location

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

47,702KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10093173
  • Stock #: 9083
  • VIN: 1GCPYBEK4MZ324258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 47,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
remote start
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

