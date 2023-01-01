Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

20,419 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST CrewCab Z71 3.0L Diesel 6.5ftBox HeatedSeats

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST CrewCab Z71 3.0L Diesel 6.5ftBox HeatedSeats

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,419KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10098780
  • Stock #: 9089
  • VIN: 1GCUYEETXMZ326755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,419 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

