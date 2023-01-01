$54,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT CrewCab 4x4 Z71 5.3L 6.5ftBox HeatedSeats
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
34,894KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10334970
- Stock #: 9122
- VIN: 1GCUYDED6MZ106290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 34,894 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
6.5'Box
GPS From Telematics
