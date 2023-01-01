Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

34,894 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
LT CrewCab 4x4 Z71 5.3L 6.5ftBox HeatedSeats

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
34,894KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334970
  • Stock #: 9122
  • VIN: 1GCUYDED6MZ106290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 34,894 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
6.5'Box
GPS From Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lynden Auto Depot

