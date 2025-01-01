Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Lease return</p>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

178,561 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT DoubleCab 4WD 4.3L6cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle
12063340

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT DoubleCab 4WD 4.3L6cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1736022626
  2. 1736022627
  3. 1736022627
  4. 1736022627
  5. 1736022627
  6. 1736022627
  7. 1736022627
  8. 1736022627
  9. 1736022627
  10. 1736022627
  11. 1736022627
  12. 1736022628
  13. 1736022628
  14. 1736022628
  15. 1736022628
  16. 1736022628
  17. 1736022628
  18. 1736022628
  19. 1736022629
  20. 1736022629
  21. 1736022629
  22. 1736022629
  23. 1736022629
  24. 1736022629
  25. 1736022629
  26. 1736022629
  27. 1736022629
  28. 1736022629
  29. 1736022629
  30. 1736022630
  31. 1736022630
  32. 1736022630
  33. 1736022630
  34. 1736022630
  35. 1736022630
  36. 1736022630
  37. 1736022630
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,561KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRYAEH5MZ268323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 178,561 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
17" aluminum wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Vinyl Floors
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
6'7" Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2019 Ford F-150 LariatSuperCrew4WD2.7L LeatherHeatedCoolNav5'5
2019 Ford F-150 LariatSuperCrew4WD2.7L LeatherHeatedCoolNav5'5"Box 95,871 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Maxima SV 4dr Sdn CVT 3.5L6cyl LeatherRoofHeatedSeats for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Nissan Maxima SV 4dr Sdn CVT 3.5L6cyl LeatherRoofHeatedSeats 116,400 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CrewCab 4x4 5.3L8cyl 6'7
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CrewCab 4x4 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box BackUpCam 131,794 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500