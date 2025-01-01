$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT DoubleCab 2WD 4.3L6cyl 6'7"Box BackUpCam
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT DoubleCab 2WD 4.3L6cyl 6'7"Box BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,379KM
VIN 1GCRWAEH5MZ113910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 49,379 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Vinyl Floor
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
6'7" Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500