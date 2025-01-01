Menu
<p>Lease return</p>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

49,379 KM

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
WT DoubleCab 2WD 4.3L6cyl 6'7"Box BackUpCam

12726792

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Used
49,379KM
VIN 1GCRWAEH5MZ113910

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 49,379 KM

Lease return

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Vinyl Floor
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Outlet

Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
6'7" Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535

