$45,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6.5ftBox BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
29,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8947810
- Stock #: 8929
- VIN: 1GCRYBEF8MZ133874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 29,050 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
remote start
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
trailer assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8