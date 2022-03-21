Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

12,282 KM

Details Description Features

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST CrewCab 4x4 3.0L DuramaxDiesel 5.5ftBox

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST CrewCab 4x4 3.0L DuramaxDiesel 5.5ftBox

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

12,282KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8948170
  • Stock #: 8934
  • VIN: 1GCUYEET2MZ421522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,282 KM

Vehicle Description

HeatedSeats & SteeringWheel

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
trailer assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

2016 Toyota Tundra S...
 50,388 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 172,353 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM ProMaster 2...
 99,206 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory