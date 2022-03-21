$58,995+ tax & licensing
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST CrewCab 4x4 3.0L DuramaxDiesel 5.5ftBox
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
12,282KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8948170
- Stock #: 8934
- VIN: 1GCUYEET2MZ421522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,282 KM
Vehicle Description
HeatedSeats & SteeringWheel
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
trailer assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8