2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
HIGH COUNTRY | 4X4 | CREW CAB| LEATHER | ROOF |NAV
59,648KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9276913
- Stock #: P8654
- VIN: 3GCUYHED5MG212379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,648 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Crew Cab
Analog Gauges
