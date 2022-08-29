Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

59,648 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

HIGH COUNTRY | 4X4 | CREW CAB| LEATHER | ROOF |NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

HIGH COUNTRY | 4X4 | CREW CAB| LEATHER | ROOF |NAV

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9276913
  2. 9276913
  3. 9276913
  4. 9276913
  5. 9276913
  6. 9276913
  7. 9276913
  8. 9276913
  9. 9276913
  10. 9276913
  11. 9276913
  12. 9276913
  13. 9276913
  14. 9276913
  15. 9276913
  16. 9276913
  17. 9276913
  18. 9276913
  19. 9276913
  20. 9276913
  21. 9276913
  22. 9276913
  23. 9276913
  24. 9276913
  25. 9276913
  26. 9276913
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,648KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9276913
  • Stock #: P8654
  • VIN: 3GCUYHED5MG212379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,648 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Crew Cab
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 141,213 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Corve...
 691 KM
$144,888 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 60,292 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory