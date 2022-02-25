Menu
2021 Dodge Challenger

500 KM

$113,988

+ tax & licensing
$113,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2021 Dodge Challenger

2021 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat RWD

2021 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat RWD

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$113,988

+ taxes & licensing

500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8293131
  • Stock #: 681135
  • VIN: 2C3CDZC99MH681135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 681135
  • Mileage 500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax Low Km's 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 6.2L V8 717hp paired to an 8 speed Automatic Transmission in White Knuckle on Black interior with Demonic Red leather seats featuring 2.62 ratio rear axle, Plus Group: front heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, premium stitched dash panel, MEM steering wheel seats and mirrors memory function, power tilt and telescopic steering column, dark engine turn interior accents, Tech Group with Automatic high beams, Forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, Driver Convenience Group: HID headlamps, blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, Harmon and Kardon Sound Group: harmon and kardon green edge amp, 18 speaker sound system, trunk mounted subwoofer, Laguna Leather Package: Laguna leather front vented bucket seats, Laguna leather door trim panel, Black/Demonic Red seats, 8speed TorqueFlite high performance automatic, Remote start system, SRT Barracuda spoiler, Satin Black painted roof, 275/40ZR20 P Zero Summer tires, Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4inch display, GPS navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, SiriusXM Traffic, 20x9.5inch Matte Vapour SRT aluminum wheels , Orange brake calipers, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Rainsensing windshield wipers, Active exhaust, SRT Performance Pages, Line Lock Launch Control, Afterrun cooling system, Launch Assist, Conical cold air intake, Electric power steering, apple CarPlay and Adroid Auto, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control, Illuminated Air Catcher headlamps, LED tail lights, deep tinted glass.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2gBCBWu3d6dqux03f9Y6zrPRLkTbIgSg

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

