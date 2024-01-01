Menu
Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded Hemi Durango with Power Sunroof, Rear DVD , Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats, Captains Chairs, Trailer Tow Package, Technology Group ,Blacktop Package and more ! 

Get ready to experience the ultimate in power and luxury with this stunning 2021 Dodge Durango RT AWD, available now at Brant County Ford. This head-turning black beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable interior wrapped in premium black leather, perfect for those long road trips or daily commutes. Equipped with a powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this Durango is ready to conquer any terrain.

With only 106,951km on the odometer, this Durango is still in its prime. Packed with an impressive array of features including a sunroof, rear DVD entertainment system, and trailer tow package, this Durango is ready for anything. Step inside and enjoy the luxurious comfort of heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system that will keep you entertained on every adventure.

Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Durango:

  1. Cooled Seats: Beat the summer heat with the luxurious comfort of cooled seats.
  2. Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy a warm grip on the steering wheel, even on the coldest days.
  3. Rear DVD Entertainment: Keep the kids entertained on long drives with the rear DVD system.
  4. Trailer Tow Package: Ready to tow your boat or camper? This Durango has you covered.
  5. Sunroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling with the spacious sunroof.

Visit Brant County Ford today to experience the power and luxury of this 2021 Dodge Durango RT AWD.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Packages

22S
ADG
ADX
AEK
AHX
CFU
DFD
EZH
GWA
MLX9
PXJ
RCA
WH4

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

