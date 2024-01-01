$39,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango
|RT| AWD| REAR DVD| SUNROOF| TRAILER TOW |
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Certified
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # MC749367
- Mileage 106,951 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Loaded Hemi Durango with Power Sunroof, Rear DVD , Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats, Captains Chairs, Trailer Tow Package, Technology Group ,Blacktop Package and more !
Get ready to experience the ultimate in power and luxury with this stunning 2021 Dodge Durango RT AWD, available now at Brant County Ford. This head-turning black beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable interior wrapped in premium black leather, perfect for those long road trips or daily commutes. Equipped with a powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this Durango is ready to conquer any terrain.
With only 106,951km on the odometer, this Durango is still in its prime. Packed with an impressive array of features including a sunroof, rear DVD entertainment system, and trailer tow package, this Durango is ready for anything. Step inside and enjoy the luxurious comfort of heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system that will keep you entertained on every adventure.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Durango:
- Cooled Seats: Beat the summer heat with the luxurious comfort of cooled seats.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy a warm grip on the steering wheel, even on the coldest days.
- Rear DVD Entertainment: Keep the kids entertained on long drives with the rear DVD system.
- Trailer Tow Package: Ready to tow your boat or camper? This Durango has you covered.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling with the spacious sunroof.
Visit Brant County Ford today to experience the power and luxury of this 2021 Dodge Durango RT AWD.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Brant County Ford
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
