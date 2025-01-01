Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>BIG BEND | SOFT TOP | 4 DOOR - 4WD | </p><p> </p><p>Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p> </p>

2021 Ford Bronco

71,965 KM

Details Description Features

$43,598

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Bronco

BIG BEND | SOFT TOP | 4 DOOR - 4WD |

Watch This Vehicle
12503881

2021 Ford Bronco

BIG BEND | SOFT TOP | 4 DOOR - 4WD |

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1746723950896
  2. 1746723951434
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,598

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,965KM
VIN 1FMDE5BH3MLA84804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LA84804
  • Mileage 71,965 KM

Vehicle Description

BIG BEND | SOFT TOP | 4 DOOR - 4WD | 

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS | 2.0L | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START for sale in Brantford, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS | 2.0L | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START 19,931 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-150 STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Brantford, ON
2024 Ford F-150 STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 41,850 KM $52,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford EcoSport TITANIUM | SUNROOF | 4WD | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford EcoSport TITANIUM | SUNROOF | 4WD | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | 52,762 KM $25,598 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2021 Ford Bronco